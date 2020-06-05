12-year-old boy injured in possible shark attack at Delaware beach

LEWES, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old boy in Delaware is recovering from what's believed to be a shark attack.Officials said the child suffered puncture wounds to one of his legs after surfing off Herring Point just before 1 p.m. Thursday.He was taken to by ambulance to Beebe Hospital in Lewes."While initially reported as a shark bite, the appearance of the bite mark is being reviewed by state and fisheries experts to determine if it was from a shark or potential other creature," the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said.Beaches at Cape Henlopen State Park are now closed to surfing and swimming until further notice.DNREC Natural Resource Police Park Rangers and lifeguards are warning other beachgoers in the area to stay in shallow water."Shark attacks are rare. The only known shark bite at a Delaware State Park beach occurred in June 2014," the DNREC said.