PETS & ANIMALS

Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in South Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Alligator caught on video in South Jersey . Watch the report from Maggie Kent on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on September 19, 2018.

By
MULLICA TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
The search continues for a rogue reptile, spotted roaming around South Jersey.

Neighbors are keeping a close eye on their kids and their dogs after the small alligator or caiman, measuring about three to four feet long, was spotted in Mullica Township.

No one wants to cross its path, except animal control.

This reptile was spotted waddling around Jenna Alcantra's front yard along Hamburg Avenue on Tuesday.

"The police knocked on our door at 8:30 last night and notified me there was an alligator on the property," Alcantara said.

But even after a thorough two day search, cellphone video is still the most recent sighting of the creature.

"It's a little strange. I can't really fathom where this alligator came from," said Alcantara.

Police believe it was a pet that may have outgrown its tank and was set free, now roaming the creeks and woods.

We did some searching ourselves and found wild turkey buzzards, some white ducks, chickens, a hog - but no sign of a large reptile.

The New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Commission just caught a caiman last week near Old Bridge, New Jersey and shipped him off to an alligator rescue in the Poconos, where they'll find a zoo or other habitat for the creature.

But for now, still no sign of one in Mullica Township.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsnew jersey newsanimal newsalligatorMullica Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Pets rescued from Florence arrive in Delaware
Spotted lanternfly seen in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Virginia
Woman accidentally traps bear in van; Bear finds way out
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Give to the Red Cross and help the victims of Hurricane Florence
Teen sought in broad daylight sex assault of 13-year-old girl
1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Western Pa. courthouse, officials say
Trenton police officer charged with sexual assault of a minor
WATCH: Carson Wentz talks comeback ahead of return
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Teen injured after being struck by car in North Philadelphia
Police: Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors in Bucks County
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect pleads not guilty
4 people injured in shooting at business in Madison suburb
Driver charged after police officer dragged during traffic stop in Olney
Police sergeant among 24 alleged child predators arrested in sting operation in New Jersey
Latest in Former Philly cop charged in on-duty shooting
More News