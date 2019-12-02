animals

Bear on the move in Delaware County, residents urged to use caution

By
BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Be it in black and white or in color, there's no mistaking the black bear that's been appearing on surveillance cameras across Delaware County in recent days.

Action News obtained video of the bear passing through a patio in Broomall and then sprinting up a hill.

"I was driving home from the store and all of a sudden coming down the street, running out of the cemetery was a baby black bear," said Keith Moyer.



Moyer said the bear came in close contact Sunday morning in Collingdale, near Bartram Avenue, as he was coming from the store.

"Ten feet right in front of me. It just ran right out in front of me," he said.

Then, the bear ran into some backyards before disappearing out of sight.

"He's big...oh my gosh, oh my gosh, yeah I'd be afraid," said resident Rumeal Aubrey, who saw a video of the bear.

Floored, particularly with how close it has been to homes in the area.

"I've been out here for years and I've never seen anything like that," he said.



Most recently, the bear was captured coming in close contact with a car in Havertown.

Police agencies across the region actively getting the word out on social media and reminding the public to keep trash secured.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of the bear's presence and they are monitoring sightings. It is unclear how old the bear is, officials, believe the bear is in search of food before hibernation.

If you spot the, you are asked to call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbroomallbearanimals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Shelter Me: The cowboy cat wrangler
Police dogs star in hilarious Thanksgiving sketch
Koala dies one week after video of rescue from Australia wildfire
Hungry goats gobble down Thanksgiving dinner
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Accumulating Snow Monday
Chance of snow prompts school closings
Overheard at Tredici with David L. Cohen
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man facing murder charges after girl shot, killed while getting off bus in Philadelphia
White House says it won't participate in impeachment hearing
Woman dead following fire at South Philadelphia home
Show More
Some passengers experiencing travel delays after holiday weekend
10 shot near New Orleans' French Quarter: police
19 year old killed when car slams into utility pole
At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border
300 homes in NYC flooded with waste after massive sewage spill
More TOP STORIES News