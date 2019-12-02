Bear on the move in Delaware County, residents urged to use caution

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Be it in black and white or in color, there's no mistaking the black bear that's been appearing on surveillance cameras across Delaware County in recent days.Action News obtained video of the bear passing through a patio in Broomall and then sprinting up a hill."I was driving home from the store and all of a sudden coming down the street, running out of the cemetery was a baby black bear," said Keith Moyer.Moyer said the bear came in close contact Sunday morning in Collingdale, near Bartram Avenue, as he was coming from the store."Ten feet right in front of me. It just ran right out in front of me," he said.Then, the bear ran into some backyards before disappearing out of sight."He's big...oh my gosh, oh my gosh, yeah I'd be afraid," said resident Rumeal Aubrey, who saw a video of the bear.Floored, particularly with how close it has been to homes in the area."I've been out here for years and I've never seen anything like that," he said.Most recently, the bear was captured coming in close contact with a car in Havertown.Police agencies across the region actively getting the word out on social media and reminding the public to keep trash secured.The Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of the bear's presence and they are monitoring sightings. It is unclear how old the bear is, officials, believe the bear is in search of food before hibernation.If you spot the, you are asked to call 911.