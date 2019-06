Black bear captured in Philadelphia after being on the run for 5 days

#Update He looks more Boo-Boo, than Yogi! Game warden shot him twice with a tranquilizer— once in the shoulder, second in the rear. He’s a 2 year old bear, estimates for weight is now at 150 pounds @6abc pic.twitter.com/81SApCnICm — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) June 13, 2019

.@6abc obtained this images of the elusive bear today in Andorra. The man who took them says he was tempted to pet the bear but wisely chose against it. pic.twitter.com/fjxF3IMklc — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) June 13, 2019

EMBED >More News Videos Black bear spotted near East Falls SEPTA station. Maggie Kent has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on June 2, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials have captured an elusive black bear after it was on the run for five days.The bear was spotted in Roxborough on Thursday morning, one day after it was seen roaming around East Falls. Thelma Barnes recorded video of the bear around 11:20 a.m. and called police.The young bear, estimated to be around 2 years old, searched through a dumpster outside the Henry on the Park apartment complex on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue."I was coming back from going to the store. I was pulling around to park the car and I saw a baby bear. He was in the dumpster, pulled out trash, on the ground, going back on top of the dumpster. He was just having a ball back there," Barnes said with a laugh.The bear was also spotted in Andorra on Thursday morning.The bear has been on the run for five days.After going through the dumpster, it appeared the bear went back into some nearby brush.The bear was shot with a tranquilizer late Thursday afternoon.