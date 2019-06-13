Pets & Animals

Black bear captured in Philadelphia after being on the run for 5 days

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials have captured an elusive black bear after it was on the run for five days.

The bear was spotted in Roxborough on Thursday morning, one day after it was seen roaming around East Falls.

Thelma Barnes recorded video of the bear around 11:20 a.m. and called police.



The young bear, estimated to be around 2 years old, searched through a dumpster outside the Henry on the Park apartment complex on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue.

"I was coming back from going to the store. I was pulling around to park the car and I saw a baby bear. He was in the dumpster, pulled out trash, on the ground, going back on top of the dumpster. He was just having a ball back there," Barnes said with a laugh.

The bear was also spotted in Andorra on Thursday morning.



The bear has been on the run for five days.

After going through the dumpster, it appeared the bear went back into some nearby brush.

The bear was shot with a tranquilizer late Thursday afternoon.
