Bei Bei the giant panda celebrates fourth birthday at National Zoo in DC

There was a big birthday celebration at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C. this weekend.

Giant panda Bei Bei turned four years old!

In honor of his big day, the zoo treated Bei Bei to a panda-friendly frozen cake that included all of his favorite foods, such as diluted apple and grape juice, leaf-eater biscuits, cooked sweet potatoes and sugar cane.

This will be Bei Bei's last birthday at the zoo.

He will soon move to China, as stipulated in the zoo's breeding agreement.
