Some Hilton hotels offering special menu for dogs as thank you for pandemic companionship

By Rachel Trent, CNN
Many people forced into isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic credit their pets for keeping them sane through the lockdown. Hilton wants to reward those furry friends with some fine dining.

Starting May 17, 32 of Hilton's pet-friendly hotels in the United Kingdom and Ireland will offer the hotel chain's new dog menu, Bone Appétit, according to a news release.

The menu features four options:

Beef Doguignon: Slow-cooked beef brisket served with mashed potato, carrots, green beans, sweetcorn, broad beans and gluten-free gravy
Mutt Roast: Gluten-free tomato pasta, topped with mature cheddar cheese and roasted in the oven
Earl Greyhound: A calming blend of lavender, rose petals, lime flower and orange flowers
Tailwagger Creek: A non-alcoholic wine infused with elderflower, nettle, ginseng, lime flower and black carrot

Hilton said the menu was developed with veterinary nutrition experts and approved by DogFriendly, which helps dog owners in the UK find pet-friendly hotels and restaurants.

Hilton promoted the new menu as a chance to thank pets for how they've helped their owners through the pandemic, citing the hotel's research that found 82% of British pet owners said their dog was as valuable and supportive as family and close friends over the past year.

Hilton's UK & Ireland vice president, Julie Baker, called the new menu "a way to help pet owners give their furry family members a special reward post-pandemic."

Baker said she plans to treat her 7-year-old border terrier, Muttley, with a Mutt Roast soon.
