PETS & ANIMALS

Buffalo herd stands its ground during attack by lion pride

EMBED </>More Videos

A herd of more than 500 buffalo successfully defended themselves against a pride of lions in Zambia's South Luangwa National Park. (WPVI)

A herd of more than 500 buffalo successfully defended themselves against a pride of lions in Zambia's South Luangwa National Park.

The pride, known as the Mwamba-Kaingo Pride, were determined to win and take down buffalo.

However, the buffalo refused to allow the lions to get through their defense.

South Luangwa National Park is home to more than 60 species of mammals and more than 400 species of birds, including giraffes, elephants, hippopotamuses, and eagles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalssafariafricawild animals6abc Snacks
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Philadelphia Zoo celebrates baby gorilla Amani's birthday
VIDEO: Whale watchers get soaked off Alaskan coast
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Kittens begin early preparations for Kitten Bowl VI
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News