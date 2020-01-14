Pets & Animals

Cat caught on camera fighting off 3 coyotes

A California house cat channeled his inner lion when he came face to face with three coyotes.

The animal encounter was all caught on a security camera.

Maya Gurrin and her husband were watching a movie Saturday when they heard their cat, Max, hissing outside.

Maya rushed out the back door and saw three coyotes surrounding Max.

They immediately ran away.

But it turns out Max didn't need his owner to intervene.

When Maya checked out the footage, she saw Max chasing the coyotes away, even though they were twice his size.

"He's always been crazy, like if this were to happy with any cat, it would be him," Maya says.

Though Max proved he could hold his own, his days as an indoor-outdoor cat are over.

Maya is considering building him a "catio" which would allow him to stare down predators from the safety of a screened in porch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniacatscoyotespets
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen leads Philadelphia police to body in Olney dumpster: Source
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
Police: House explosion in Bucks Co. may be result of propane leak
Woman charged with murder after stabbing man with nail clippers: Police
Woman stabbed to death inside Southwest Philadelphia home
Dog shot during armed robbery in West Philadelphia
26 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
Show More
80-year-old woman dies following violent crash in Bucks County
VIDEO: Students run to safety as strong wind blows roof off school gym
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy delivers 2nd State of the State address
AccuWeather: Few Scattered Showers
1 dead following head-on crash in Sewell, New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News