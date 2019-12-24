Pets & Animals

'Christmas miracle' for malnourished dog found near Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A malnourished dog found on the streets of Philadelphia is warm and safe, hoping to find a home for the holidays.

This little guy was found near the Please Touch Museum in Fairmount Park Monday night.

Noah's Ark Rescue Project and Sanctuary posted a picture on their Facebook page and the donations have started to pour in.



They named him Joseph and say he fought hard to stay alive.

Joseph is being treated for dehydration, parasites and his skin is a little raw.

The dog is about 1 to 2 years old and they have no idea how long he's been on the streets.

The organization is desperately trying to find a foster home to take him immediately.

Once he's put on some weight, this shy but sweet guy will be put up for adoption.
