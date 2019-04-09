Pets & Animals

Crews rescue horse that fell into backyard pool in Chester County, Pa.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A large rescue team responded this weekend to save a horse that fell into a backyard pool in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

It happened behind a home on Lionville Station Road in Uwchlan Township.

Photos of the rescue were posted on Facebook by the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company.

The horse had to be sedated and then put into a sling to be hoisted out of the water.

Luckily, the horse only suffered minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvania newsrescuehorses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News