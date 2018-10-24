PETS & ANIMALS

Dog's owner says 'gold digging' canine pretends to be stray to get McDonald's food

Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (WPVI) --
How can a pup named Princess commit a con job?

KTRK-TV reports, the canine has been described as "gold diggin" by her owner because she keeps getting caught leaving home and heading to a nearby McDonald's at night.

According to Betsy Reyes' Facebook page, Princess has routinely left home in the pursuit of her steady Mickey D's diet. Reyes says Princess acts like a stray so people will feel bad for her and feed her burgers.
In one post, Reyes captured video of Princess caught in the act.

As of Wednesday, Reyes' posts about Princess drew more than 260,000 shares since Sunday.

