Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation

Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's the picture that started a viral frenzy online. They say pets start to resemble their owners, but does this dog have a human-like face?

Yogi is a 1-year-old Shih-poo, which is a Shih Tzu and Poodle mix.

His owner, Chantal Desjardins, shared his picture on Facebook and as she explains: "It got crazy really fast."

She says he's fluffy and playful and everyone loves him. It hadn't even occurred to her that he looked like a human until the photo went viral.

Many Twitter users are comparing him to several celebrities from Jake Gyllenhall and Zach Galifianakis to Paul Rudd and Ed Sheeran.



