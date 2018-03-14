Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation

SOMEONE GET A DNA TEST STAT pic.twitter.com/ccDesVPXI0 — Sian Welby (@Sianwelby) March 13, 2018

I think it looks like someone else closer than Jake Gyllenhaal, but I can't figure it out pic.twitter.com/bSv34JcWwy — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) March 12, 2018

I think it looks like Ed Sheeran pic.twitter.com/twbTNKkOsl — Cantrell (@2008Cantrell) March 13, 2018

Wow really does & strangely reminds me of #PaulRudd not sure why but does😯 pic.twitter.com/4p8hXAvxyz — Colmarie #ProEU #NHSLove (@lettiemarie17) March 13, 2018

It's the picture that started a viral frenzy online. They say pets start to resemble their owners, but does this dog have a human-like face?Yogi is a 1-year-old Shih-poo, which is a Shih Tzu and Poodle mix.His owner, Chantal Desjardins, shared his picture on Facebook and as she explains: "It got crazy really fast."She says he's fluffy and playful and everyone loves him. It hadn't even occurred to her that he looked like a human until the photo went viral.Many Twitter users are comparing him to several celebrities from Jake Gyllenhall and Zach Galifianakis to Paul Rudd and Ed Sheeran.------