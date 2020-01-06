Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Dolphin swims among delighted beachgoers in Australia

AUSTRALIA -- It was just a normal day at the beach in southeastern Australia, until a dolphin decided to make a surprise entrance.

Beachgoers at Kingscliff in New South Wales were delighted when the animal swam up to the shorline, apparently unbothered by the crowd of people.

The magical moment was caught on camera on January 4.

VIDEO: Dolphins join surfer for amazing ride in California

"It was amazing, it was quite crowded yet this dolphin swam up the river with the tide and then turned around and swam out again," said Genevieve Faulkner, who took the video.

A local government official says this is not an uncommon sight.

Marine animals such as dolphins frequent the area in order "to catch fish," Tweed Shire Councillor James Owen told The Courier-Mail.

"People are generally aware and are respectful of marine life - particularly in this community," Owen said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbeacheswild animalsviral videoaustraliacaught on videocute animalsoceansu.s. & worlddolphincaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles eliminated from playoffs after loss to Seahawks
Carson Wentz suffers head injury during playoff game
5 dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
Eagles fan who rescued mother from fire invited to Wild Card game
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Police announce arrest in fatal deli stabbing in Audubon, N.J.
Chris Long commemorates Super Bowl 52 with $41.33 tip
Show More
AccuWeather: Still Breezy Monday
Attorney General Josh Shapiro is Overheard at Tredici
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
Shootout on Walnut Street leaves one critical
Chester County musician tells tale of Eagles' up-and-down season
More TOP STORIES News