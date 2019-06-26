DISTURBING DISCOVERY: Dozens of dogs seized from Trenton home

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Dozens of dogs have been seized from a Trenton home and now volunteers are asking for the public's help.Danielle Gletow, the founder of non-profit Trenton Animals Rock, said she got a call from the city Tuesday morning."As you can imagine in a hoarding situation there are varying degrees of medical needs and physical ailments," said Gletow.Photos posted by Trenton Animals Rock and the Trenton Animal Shelter Facebook page show just a few of the 47 dogs volunteers say were removed from a Trenton homeChopper 6 shows police activity and volunteers on the 800 block of East State Street around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.Now that the dogs have been seized, volunteer groups are asking for crates and other donations to help care for the dogs.We saw some good Samaritans who responded to the call.Robert Clark works nearby and brought what he could right away."As soon as I saw it on Facebook I loaded what I had and came over. I brought a huge crate because I heard one of the dogs is a bull mastiff, and a 50 lb bag of food," Clark said.The animals that have been taken to hospitals we are told have sores, are dehydrated and malnourished, but are expected to be fine once they are treated.No word on any charges from Trenton police. We are told the investigation is ongoing.