ELSMERE, Del. (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Delaware rescued a dog from under a shed Tuesday night.The Action Cam caught the ordeal as it unfolded Tuesday night on the 1400 block of Oak Hill Drive in Elsmere.Crews used airbags to lift the shed off the ground in order to reach Humphrey the Jack Russell terrier.Humphrey seemed no worse for wear, eating a snack after the ordeal then scampering around the yard.