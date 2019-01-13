U.S. & WORLD

Firefighters rescue dog on icy pond in Colorado

Firefighters rescue dog on icy pond in Colorado.

LONE TREE, CO. --
Firefighters rescued a dog after it fell through the ice on a pond in Colorado.

The South Metro Fire Rescue said the crew from Firehouse 34 in Lone Tree showed up to the scene on Saturday, with a rescuer already equipped with a dry suit.

The rescue was caught on video as the rescuer in the dry suit made his way into the water with the rest of his team on shore holding his safety rope tightly.

The South Metro Fire Rescue posted the video to Facebook and urged people to keep their dogs on a leash and to never attempt to rescue an animal in distress.

The video has garnered more than 15,000 views since its posting.

