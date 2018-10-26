A Coatesville couple's trip to the Delaware shore last weekend turned into quite the adventure.Barbara and Chuck Misiewicz were at the Grotto Pizza on the Rehoboth boardwalk Sunday when a wayward fox ran into the restaurant.Witnesses said it hid behind a cooler.Chuck told Barbara to start filming when two more Delaware Valley residents jumped into action.Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals CEO Adam Lamb and SPCA volunteer Cori Miller were also eating in the restaurant at the time. They were in town for the BVSPCA "Bark on the Boards" event also that weekend.Though the group doesn't deal with wildlife, they did have a catch-pull device and were able to safely remove the fox that appeared reluctant to leave the well-known beach restaurant.The fox, which experts say appeared to have mange causing the frail, malnourish look, was released into the sand dunes.Barbara Misiewicz said it was an exciting end to their beach going season.-----