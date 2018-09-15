PETS & ANIMALS

Alligator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

As if heavy winds and massive rain from Florence were not enough to worry about, some SC residents now have to lookout for alligators.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. --
As if heavy winds and massive rain from Hurricane Florence were not enough to worry about, some South Carolina residents now have to be on the lookout for alligators.

Ed Piotrowski caught an alligator taking a leisurely stroll near Mrtyle Beach while Florence was pushing through.

Related: Dogs, cats need rescuing due to Florence flooding

Experts said alligators usually deal with extreme weather by hiding out in safe spaces like driveways and porches, which is why this alligator may have been out and about.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence becomes a tropical storm
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatorhurricane florencehurricaneSouth Carolina
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Snake spotted in Hurricane Florence floodwaters
Dog helps squirrel displaced by Florence
'Dolphin stampede' caught on video off Dana Point
Bear charges at family hiking in California
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
6 dead as Florence hits the Carolinas
Sarah Bloomquist reports from NC as Florence brings heavy rain and wind
Animals rescued from hurricane Florence arrive in Jenkintown
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Jersey shore beaches take a beating from Florence
Some anxiously watch Florence from hundreds of miles away
21-year-old arrested after making threats towards Quakertown High School
2 indicted on weapons charge in shooting at 24-hour arts festival
Show More
Man fatally shot following alleged altercation at Strawberry Mansion bar
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Clementon, New Jersey
We may feel effects of Florence... in our wallets
1 dead, another injured after shots fired in Trenton
Parents of sick baby ask others to donate blood
More News