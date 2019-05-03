Good evening, Clarice: A new klipspringer has arrived in a U.S. zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WPVI) -- The staff of a Florida zoo welcomed this tiny, young klipspringer calf last month.The female calf, named Clarice, was born April 15th at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne.She weighed two pounds at birth.The klipspringer is a small antelope and is from regions in eastern and southern Africa.Her mother is caring for her and she will eventually be introduced to her father, Ajabu, before being transitioned into the public klipspinger habitat at the zoo.