Head of ACCT, Philly's largest animal shelter, resigns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The head of Philadelphia's largest animal shelter has resigned.

Executive Director Susan Russell turned in her resignation into the board of directors for the Animal Care and Control Team Philly, also known as ACCT.

The shelter has been the center of controversy following dog deaths and an investigation into unsanitary conditions in the shelter.

In Russell's letter to the board, she said, "While there have been some challenges, together we have also had many successes."

Here is the full statement from ACCT with Russell's resignation statement:

Today, the Board of Directors for Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) Philly accepted the resignation of Executive Director Susan Russell.

"It has been a truly rewarding experience to serve the animals and people of Philadelphia," said Russell. "While there have been some challenges, together we have also had many successes. I was proud to be a part of ACCT's first Gala, and to increase of live release rates-more than 90 percent for dogs and roughly 88 percent for cats in the first half of 2019."

The members of the Board of Directors are dedicated to guiding and supporting ACCT Philly staff through this transition. The search for a new Executive Director will begin immediately.

The City of Philadelphia and ACCT Philly's Board of Directors thank Susan Russell for her dedication to the organization and wish her continued success in the next chapter of her career.

