Head of ACCT, Philly's largest animal shelter, resigns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The head of Philadelphia's largest animal shelter has resigned.Executive Director Susan Russell turned in her resignation into the board of directors for the Animal Care and Control Team Philly, also known as ACCT.The shelter has been the center of controversy following dog deaths and an i nvestigation into unsanitary conditions in the shelter. In Russell's letter to the board, she said, "While there have been some challenges, together we have also had many successes."Here is the full statement from ACCT with Russell's resignation statement: