4TH OF JULY

4th of July 2018: How to keep your pets happy and safe this Independence Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are tips on how to keep your pet safe this 4th of July (Shutterstock)

From fireworks to barbecues, all the things we humans enjoy about the Independence Day aren't necessarily as much fun for our four-legged friends. While you may want to invite Rocky and Bailey to join in the festivities, check out these tips before making a decision.

Loud noises and large crowds can be scary for animals, so fireworks aren't really their thing. According to the American Humane Society, the 5th of July is the busiest day of the year for most shelters.

  • Get your pets inside well before it gets dark. Even outdoor cats should be brought inside for the night. Make sure they are safe from loud noises and flashes of light while inside.


  • If you know that your pets are startled by loud noises, have someone stay at home with them if you end up leaving the house to celebrate the holiday.


  • Close up your house - scared animals are great escape artists and will find a way out.


  • To lessen the startling boom of fireworks, leave on the TV or radio for background noise.

  • Make sure your animals are wearing ID tags and if they're microchipped that the information is up to date.


  • Contact a veterinarian before the holiday if you believe your pets should be tranquilized


  • If you do lose your pet, don't wait to start looking. Knock on doors, call your local shelter and check Craigslist.


Fireworks aren't the only Fourth of July issue pet owners should consider. Keep an eye on your little guys all day long.

  • Don't leave alcoholic beverages where animals can reach them. Pets get drunk too and it's not fun or safe for them.


  • Keep matches, lighter fluid, and citronella products out of reach. All contain chemicals that can be dangerous for pets.


  • Glow jewelry can be fun for after-dark festivities, but they don't mix well with pets. The luminescent chemicals can cause gastrointestinal irritation and you don't want them eating the plastic tubing and connectors either.

Check out more Fourth of July Safety Tips from the ASPCA.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalfireworks4th of julysafetyholidaydogs
4TH OF JULY
How weather impacts fireworks shows
Stage set for Philadelphia July 4th celebrations
4th of July PSA: 'You're not a firework. Don't drive lit'
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks 2018
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
More 4th of july
PETS & ANIMALS
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Kittens begin early preparations for Kitten Bowl VI
Crews rescue deer stuck in abandoned well in New Castle County
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News