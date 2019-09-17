Pets & Animals

Human chain frees stranded Florida dolphins

A human chain helped free four dolphins stranded in a St. Petersburg, Florida canal on Tuesday.

The dolphins, which included two calves, had been trapped in the canal since Sunday.

Wildlife officials told WFTS because the dolphins did not appear to be in distress, they waited a day to see if they would exit on their own with the tides.

On Monday, wildlife officers mapped out the canal and the waterways nearby to come up with a plan of action to push them to freedom.

They then formed a human chain and used sounds and vibrations of the water to lead the dolphins back into Riviera Bay
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridaanimal rescuerescuedolphin
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle blaze at New Jersey industrial plant
Bridgeton police searching city park for 5-year-old girl
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
'I can lose my house': Vape shop owner worried over possible ban
TV production causing parking problems in Old City
How you can play as Gritty in new NHL video game
Show More
Teen, 74-year-old among those charged in fatal laundromat shooting
AccuWeather: Beautiful stretch of weather starts today
Mexican tycoon arrested when boat kills son by San Francisco
Pirates' Vazquez jailed on child solicitation charge
No active shooter found on Delaware State campus, police say
More TOP STORIES News