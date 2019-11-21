wild animals

Hungry Lake Tahoe bear wrecks car after getting stuck inside

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A reminder, lock your doors and don't leave food inside your car, or this could happen.

A hungry bear opened the door to an unlocked car in and couldn't get back out.

Sheriff's deputies were able to open the doors and let the hungry fella go, but not before the bear destroyed the inside of the car.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office warned drivers not to leave food in cars as bears forage for food in preparation for hibernation.

"Do not leave food in your vehicles, lock your car doors and secure your garbage in bear-proof containers!"

They said in their Facebook post:

"BE BEAR AWARE.
The bears are hungry and looking for food as they are getting ready for hibernation. Do not leave food in your vehicles, lock your car doors and secure your garbage in bear proof containers! This bear got into an unlocked car and couldn't get back out. Thankfully, deputies were able to free him and send him on his way, but not before the bear had done considerable damage to the interior of the car."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsanimal newsbearanimalsabc7 originalscalifornia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILD ANIMALS
Koala rescued from flames reunites with rescuer
Wild turkeys terrorizing New Jersey neighborhood, residents say
Fur-ever friends! Cheetah cub and dog have a sleepover
What happens to animals during wildfires?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Little Egg Harbor Twp. police searching for suspect who shot at officer
Officer, suspect shot after gunfight outside of SEPTA bus in Wissinoming
Asbestos in Schools: Philly teacher to sue after cancer diagnosis
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Men charged in high school football game shooting to appear in court
Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Chitwood honored
Show More
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
LIVE: Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Country star Sam Hunt arrested for DUI in Tennessee
Video captures frightening attack on man in Center City
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged in corruption cases
More TOP STORIES News