Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Mama bear charges at Tennessee man after he approaches her cubs

TENNESSEE -- A mama bear charged at a man after he got too close to her cubs in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

The mama and her cubs were approaching a parking lot when the man walked over to the cubs with some treats.

Other people in the area tried to tell the man it wasn't a good idea, but he didn't listen.

The mama bear finally had enough, charged toward the man, and made him back off.

It is illegal to come within 50 yards of the bears at the park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstennesseenational park servicebear cubbearu.s. & worldanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 people decontaminated in Ridley Twp. hazmat situation
Police: Man enters stranger's house, wakes woman for help after shooting
Witness: Car crash may have led to fatal Kensington shooting
Suspects wanted for stealing donation jar for CHOP
Bensalem woman accused of biting officer's leg during DUI arrest
Sentencing for woman involved GoFundMe scam postponed
Remains found believed to be 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin
Show More
Overturned tractor trailer blocks traffic on I-295 southbound
More than 1 million people pledge to raid Area 51
Philadelphia community leaders hold forum after violent weekend
Woman caught in crossfire, shot twice
AccuWeather: Warm, Not Humid Today
More TOP STORIES News