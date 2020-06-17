Pets & Animals

More than 100 cats, kittens rescued from in Pa. property looking for home

LITITZ, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA is looking for adopters to step up after more than 100 animals were rescued from a property in Lancaster County.

The organization says 105 live cats and kittens were found when a search warrant was executed Tuesday afternoon in Lititz.

Sadly, two kittens didn't make it.

A number of the cats were suffering from upper respiratory infections, untreated eye infections, and heavily-matted fur.

If you are interested in adopting one of the recovering cats, you can email adoptions@pspca.org visit https://www.pspca.org/.

