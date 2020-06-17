More than 100 cats, kittens rescued from in Pa. property looking for home

The organization says 105 live cats and kittens were found when a search warrant was executed Tuesday afternoon in Lititz.
Sadly, two kittens didn't make it.
A number of the cats were suffering from upper respiratory infections, untreated eye infections, and heavily-matted fur.
If you are interested in adopting one of the recovering cats, you can email adoptions@pspca.org visit https://www.pspca.org/.
We are at CATpacity!!! If you've been waiting to add a new feline family member - NOW is the time. Email adoptions@pspca.org to get the ball rolling. pic.twitter.com/Oqd0D6pK1i— Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) June 17, 2020