Multiple pets abandoned in the region in recent weeks

Three cases of animal abandonment across southeastern Pennsylvania have some shelters pleading with people to seek out help before putting defenseless animals in potentially deadly situations.Sunday Frodo, a senior Terrier mix, was found by a passerby in Fairless Hills in a plastic bin during Sunday's intense heat.Frodo who is blind and deaf had signs of neglect including matting over his eyes and serious ear infections. He was taken to the Bucks County SPCA.Just a few days before Frodo was found, the PSPCA in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia found a tiny Yorkie mix in a sealed plastic container, they named her Gertie.Gertie also showed serious signs of neglect. Prior to Gertie's discovery in Darby, police found a Pitbull mix they named Thomas tied to the railroad tracks at Darby Station.All three cases are being investigated and luckily all three animals were saved."Abandoning an animal is a crime." Cindy Kelly of the Bucks County SPCA is caring for Frodo. "We're just so thankful somebody pulled over, stopped and was curious and then did something to help this dog," she said.There are so many options for people who may hit the point where they can no longer care for an animal.Kelly says they are willing to waive surrender fees and the SPCA tries to implement "surrender prevention" methods for pet owners who have hit hard times.One organization many local shelters seek out is Citizens for a no-kill Philadelphia. The non-profit focuses on keeping animals in their home with their families.The Community Pet Help Desk was created to provide resources and assistance to underserved pet owners of Philadelphia.The Help Desk associates work with pet owners to navigate resources and identify the best solution for them and their pet.These include the Community Pet Food Pantry, Behavior Assistance Program, Pet-Friendly Housing Resources, Low-Cost Vet Care and Emergency Relief Resources. They also have a pet pantry for low-income pet owners."I have to think a good number of people don't set out to do this," Kelly said to us today, "... and then there are somewhere people just don't do right by animals and its inconceivable, but the pets rely on us and are dependent."Frodo still has a long recovery and is not available for adoption yet. There is a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in his case.