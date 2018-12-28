PETS & ANIMALS

Woman faces additional charges for dogs found in Shamong Twp. home

Woman faces additional charges for dogs found in Shamong Twp. home. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on December 28, 2018.

SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
Prosecutors have filed additional animal cruelty charges against a New Jersey woman who had 44 frozen dogs and 130 live dogs at her home.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says 65-year-old Donna Roberts was charged with three more counts of animal cruelty and 15 counts of unlawful confinement Thursday.

Prosecutors say four of the dogs that were seized from Robert's home in Shamong Township Nov. 13 were in critical condition.

One later died.

44 dead dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home. Watch the report from 6abc.com on Nov. 14, 2018.



Malnutrition was named as a factor in the dog's death.

Roberts was initially charged with one count of animal cruelty. She previously said she did nothing wrong.

Roberts has been ordered not to own, possess or care for animals while her case is pending.

