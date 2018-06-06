Authorities typically see dogs left in hot cars, but when investigators were called to Tustin, they were surprised to find a pig in a car.The Orange County Sheriff's Department's North Patrol division posted a photo of the animal on Facebook.The pig, named Ramone, was left inside a car in unincorporated Tustin. The vehicle's owner was eventually found, and Ramone was safely removed from the vehicle, sheriff's officials said.Authorities reminded people to not leave animals of any kind inside vehicles, especially as we get close to summer.------