Philadelphia community comes to aid of animal rescue in desperate need of supplies

The animal shelter was asking for donations of blankets, towels, and sheets after their yard was dug up to fix a leak. Morris says they have been unable to do laundry and were in need of supplies to keep the animals warm this weekend.
On Saturday, the organization said they received so many donations that they are running out of room.
Amazingly kind people have donated so many blankets, towels, and sheets to keep our pets warm and dry that we’re putting out a call for volunteers to help fold them! Interested? Just stop by the Refuge tomorrow (Sun, 12/8) between 11am - 3pm. Thank you so much! https://t.co/8S5Xo4Qmfg pic.twitter.com/vFkaNPiXpF— MORRIS ANIMAL REFUGE (@MorrisAnimal) December 7, 2019
Morris Animal Refuge tells Action News that they are even putting out a call for volunteers to fold linens on Sunday due to the generosity of others.
Anyone interested in volunteering can show up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 12th and Lombard streets.
The shelter says those still looking to help can donate through their Amazon wishlist.