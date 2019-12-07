animal rescue

Philadelphia community comes to aid of animal rescue in desperate need of supplies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia says they were flooded with supplies after a call for help this week.

The animal shelter was asking for donations of blankets, towels, and sheets after their yard was dug up to fix a leak. Morris says they have been unable to do laundry and were in need of supplies to keep the animals warm this weekend.

On Saturday, the organization said they received so many donations that they are running out of room.



Morris Animal Refuge tells Action News that they are even putting out a call for volunteers to fold linens on Sunday due to the generosity of others.

Anyone interested in volunteering can show up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 12th and Lombard streets.

The shelter says those still looking to help can donate through their Amazon wishlist.
