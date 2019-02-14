Philadelphia Zoo brings back iconic Zoo Key

Talk about a Throwback Thursday!The Philadelphia Zoo is bringing back its iconic Zoo Key that many will remember them from childhood.But if you never had one, here are the key facts.The plastic keys, shaped like different animals, activate educational recordings at different exhibits.They were around in the 1960s all the way into the early 2000s.Starting in April, visitors can use their Zoo Keys for the new upcoming Creatures of Habit exhibit.It will have life-size recreations of 30 animals made completely out of LEGOs.And if you have the original Zoo Keys, they will still work!-----