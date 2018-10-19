HALLOWEEN

Pigs, pug have pumpkin-themed party to welcome autumn

EMBED </>More Videos

What do you get when you combine pigs, a pug and pumpkins in one room? The most adorable autumn party you've ever seen! (prissy_pig/Instagram via Storyful)

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. --
What do you get when you combine pigs, a pug and pumpkins in one room? The most adorable autumn party you've ever seen!

Instagram-famous pigs Prissy and Pop recently teamed up with some of their piggy friends as well as their pug sister Pigtail for a delightful pumpkin-themed gathering to welcome fall.

The animals, who live in Georgia, donned pumpkin costumes and gathered around the kitchen table with their "Pumpkin spice everything" mugs (though because pigs and pugs don't have much of a taste for flavored lattes, the mugs were actually empty).

MORE: Unlikely animal friends: Dog & monkey tumble around and more
EMBED More News Videos

An orphaned monkey using a puppy as his jungle gym. A pit bull and a pig cuddling up for a nap. Check out these and more adorable interspecies friendships.

Related Topics:
pets-animalscute animalsfallu.s. & worldfun stuffdogshalloweenpumpkinpumpkin spiceGeorgia
HALLOWEEN
Kid wins Halloween with epic crochet 'Slimer' costume
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
These DIY Flintstones Halloween costumes are straight out of Bedrock
Next stop, Halloween! Boy's bus costume is custom-built for wheelchair
Spirit of Children program at CHOP helps patients enjoy Halloween
More halloween
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food
Dog shot in Iraq to get surgery in Philadelphia
Whale rescued from fishing line off California coast
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
2 suspicious packages addressed to Biden found in Delaware
Powerball Results: No winner, jackpot swells to $750M
Winner of Mega Millions can stay anonymous thanks to law
Local spots to watch the Eagles' London game Sunday morning
Police: Feasterville thieves use scooter, place stolen alcohol in pants
2 girls planned to kill classmates, drink blood, police say
Police: Man killed in possible road rage shooting
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Show More
Woman shot dead in Wilmington
Students sickened from cereal bars laced with pot
Wrong number leads Jimmy John's driver to help veteran
Vandals cause $20K worth of damage at elementary school
Police: Gunman forced victim to strip in SW Phila. shooting
More News