Polar Vortex may have killed off majority of stink bugs, experts find

We may have one less issue to deal with this spring: stink bugs! (Credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FAIRFAX, Va. --
We may have one less issue to deal with this spring: stink bugs!
According to a new study by researchers at Virginia Tech, the recent Polar Vortex killed 95 percent of stink bugs that hadn't found shelter to stay warm in the winter weather.


Researches also said invasive species like the emerald ash borer and southern pine beetle were also affected.

However, those pesky bugs like cockroaches and bed bugs were not affected.
Experts said even if the adults freeze, they may have already laid eggs which will hatch when warmer weather returns.


Related Topics:
pets-animalsbugscoldpolar vortexweatherVirginia
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
