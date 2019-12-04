Pets & Animals

Police officers jokingly give donkey field sobriety test in Connecticut

WATERFORD, Connecticut -- Police in Connecticut had an interesting job when they were tasked with escorting a donkey home.

A picture posted on social media shows the donkey walking alongside a police cruiser in Waterford.

The police department in Waterford posted it on Facebook, joking it was an attempt at a field sobriety test.

The donkey had escaped from a nearby home and just needed a little help getting back.
