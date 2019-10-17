animal news

Rat tears into the sliced cheese at a supermarket

ALSIP, Illinois -- A rodent, most likely a rat or a mouse, was caught on camera nibbling their way through the pre-packaged cheese section of a Food 4 Less in Alsip, Illinois.

During a late-night grocery run, Christopher Allison noticed the small animal and started recording. The video shows the critter trying to eat through the plastic wrapping and get to the cheese.

RELATED: Pittsburgh woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts under car hood

Allison had a relatively light-hearted reaction to the incident, and can be heard saying, "That rat knows what it's getting into... he's ignoring me, you know he's hungry," while remaining calm.

However, John Ryan, the mayor of Alsip, did not have the same reaction. A post on the Village of Aslip Facebook page stated that Ryan and other officials involved made sure that "the original products were destroyed, the display was sanitized, pest control was dispatched and the pest control logbook was up to date and reflected 2 visits this week to address the vermin issue" in the supermarket.
