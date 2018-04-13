PETS & ANIMALS

SEPTA police K-9 removed from its handler returned after medical ailment discovered

SEPTA police K-9 removed from its owner returned after medical ailment discovered. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on April 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There's a new chapter in the saga of a SEPTA Police K-9 removed from its handler earlier this month.

The story sparked a petition drive, congressional intervention and lots of talk.
SEPTA police K-9 reassigned: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 3, 2018



Abal the K-9 was reassigned to a new handler this week who noticed the dog was having trouble performing certain tasks.

Penn vets discovered a bulging disc in Abal's back.

Abal has since been treated by the doctors, and is resting comfortably.

Based on the diagnosis, SEPTA has decided to retire the dog from active duty and return Abal to the family of Officer Richard Galanti.

SEPTA is moving quickly to find a replacement for Abal.

Brady offers $40K for return of K-9: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018.



