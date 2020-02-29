Pets & Animals

Catching up with the lucky dogs at Lucky Dawg Rescue

By and Bethany Owings
Every week, we highlight animals hoping to land in their forever home. Oftentimes, that spotlight is all they need to shine to a prospective adopter.

In this week's Shelter Me, Action News Investigative reporter Nydia Han follows up on a batch of dogs and puppies we featured from Lucky Dawg Rescue. One of them was lucky to become the pet of a groomer in Exton, PA.


Lucky Dawg Rescue is always looking for volunteers and fosters! Plus, if you adopt one of their dogs, you'll receive 10 percent off grooming for the remainder of the dog's life at Vanity Fur at Eagleview.

Lucky Dawg Rescue | Instagram

Vanity Fur at Eagleview | Facebook
686 Wharton Blvd, Exton, PA 19341
