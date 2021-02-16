spotted lanternfly

Burlington County officials call on residents to destroy spotted lanternfly eggs

By
MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- We may be in the throes of winter, but Burlington County, New Jersey says this is the time to squash those pesky spotted lanternflies for good.

And they're looking for a few good volunteers.

All it takes is a plastic zipper bag, some alcohol or hand sanitizer and a scraper to go after their egg masses.

"Beat the Bug" volunteers are provided with everything they need.

A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania family is combatting the increase spotted lanternfly problem with a trap made of rubber and netting from his 3D printer.



Nearly two dozen residents have already enlisted in this seek-and-destroy mission.

But they need more people and the time is now.

They say if they can get to the invasive pests' eggs before they hatch, they can save trees and plant crops come spring.

