The Philadelphia Zoo welcomes new baby langur

This little langur, a type of monkey, was born on December 13 to first time parents Mei Mei and Chester.
We're SO EXCITED to introduce you to our a baby François' langur! 💕 This little girl was born on December 13 to first time mom and dad Mei Mei and Chester. Her name is Quý Báu (“Qwee-bow”), which means “precious” in Vietnamese. This is the first birth of this species at the Zoo. pic.twitter.com/gUel4BIdwE— Philly Zoo (@phillyzoo) January 15, 2021
Her name is Quy Bau, which means "precious" in Vietnamese.
Quy Bau marks the first birth of this species at the zoo.