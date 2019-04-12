Pets & Animals

Neighbors use shovel, umbrella to try to shoo away aggressive gang of turkeys

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts -- A gang of turkeys appear to be causing problems for people in one Massachusetts neighborhood, including a pregnant woman who says she's been attacked twice in a week.

"Next thing I know I'm encircled, they're pecking at the back of my legs. A couple more appear and I cannot get away. Hovering over my belly, I'm kicking them behind me, I'm screaming bloody murder," Kendra Carlson told WCVB.

Carlson, who is seven months pregnant, says she has bruises on her legs, and now she's en garde anytime she goes for a walk, arming herself with an umbrella.

RELATED: Family warning others to watch out for pets after small dog was snatched by large bird

"This is from my mother-in-law. She did not want it to happen again. She is worried about the baby and so decided this would be the best thing, and actually I love it. It gives me some peace of mind," Carlson explained.

In another instance, workers had to fend off the feathered mob using a shovel.

Experts say it's common for turkeys to charge and peck during mating season. They also recommend that you never run from a turkey.

Instead, stand your ground and use something to shoo them away.

Eastern Michigan University student attacked by goose on campus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsattacku.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News