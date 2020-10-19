Pets & Animals

Video shows rare sight of bear giving vocal performance at Yosemite National Park

SAN FRANCISCO -- A rare sighting of a bear singing its heart out from a tree in Yosemite National Park was captured on camera.

The park tweeted video of an adult male black bear vocalizing on top of a tree Thursday.



In the video, you can hear the bear belting out his voice for nearly a minute.

Bears can make all kinds of noises, typically when they are afraid, distressed, or aggressive. But the park says it doesn't appear there was anything wrong here.

Rangers say they see this bear all the time and he seems to be healthy.

Yosemite National Park recently announced that it is ending the day-use reservation system that was in effect throughout this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Yosemite National Park ending day-use reservation system in November

Starting November 1, you can visit the park without having to make reservations ahead of time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsyosemite national parkyosemite national parkyosemitewild animalssingingbearcaught on videoanimalscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
As Pa., NJ cases rise, NY mulls changes to quarantine rules
Fall COVID-19 surge has arrived in Pennsylvania, US: Experts
Obama to hold drive-in car rally for Biden in Philly
Woman struck, killed by stray bullet while driving
4 arrested following carjacking in Hunting Park
AccuWeather: Warm and a Bit Humid
Violent purse snatching caught on video
Show More
Delco ballot drop boxes open today
Our America: Living While Black
Justice Dept. to file antitrust case against Google, sources say
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 6 recap: 4 couples tie for top spot
Fatal crash on I-95 in Delaware County ruled homicide
More TOP STORIES News