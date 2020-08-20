In honor of National Dog Day, vote for TSA's 'Cutest Canine'

The TSA is marking the "dog days of summer" by recognizing its colleagues in collars.Four finalists are vying to be "Top Dog," in this year's "Cutest Canine" contest.TSA's canine teams are most often seen at an airport working in the security checkpoint, assisting with the efficiency and effectiveness of TSA's screening operations. TSA currently has more than 1,000 explosives detection canine teams deployed nationwide.TSA's cutest canine candidates are (from left to right): Kajla from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport; Djanni from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; Lexa-Alexey from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport; and Ron from Oakland International Airport. The canines were nominated by TSA handlers from airports around the country.National Dog Day is Wednesday, Aug. 26.You can vote for your favorite dog on these social media platforms: