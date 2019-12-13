Pets & Animals

Waffles & Hemingway win 'Oddest Couple' Award on GMA

Waffles the horse and Hemingway the goose are true winners.

First, they won over the Delaware Valley and the country with their friendship earlier this year.

Now, the pair won the Odd Couple Award during "Good Morning America's Pet of the Year Awards" on Friday.



The two couldn't make it to Times Square to accept the award, but they did speak to Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer via satellite from Montgomery County (well, their humans Matty and Nick spoke).

Nick said the pets were excited to be on "GMA."

Both animals were rescued from the same farm. That's perhaps what bonded the pair and why they seem to have each other's backs.

Nick, on behalf of Waffles, then gave an acceptance speech.

"Waffles would say thank you to all the people in the world who open their hearts and rescue animals," Nick said.

He added, "We adopted them and they adopted us."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmontgomery countybucks countyentertainmenthorsespetsawardgood morning america
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
82-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Man found guilty of shooting, killing beloved South Philadelphia store owner
Father arrested, charged in shooting death of high school football star
2 injured in accident at EP Henry facility in Chester Co.
Show More
Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell says farewell after 45 years
Camden H.S. football player honored for actions during shooting
Plastic bag ban bill approved in Philly
School worries historic preservation could cost millions
'Snow Jawn' ready for winter at Philadelphia airport
More TOP STORIES News