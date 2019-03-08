The Pennsylvania Game Commission is operating a live webcam of hibernating bears.
The animals' den is under a family's deck in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.
The homeowners discovered the bears in the fall.
After receiving safety training, the family agreed to let state officials set up the Bear Den Live Cam, under their home.
There is at least one mama and her cub living under the deck.
Experts say the bears will get more active throughout March.
They predict they will leave the den in early April.
Live Cam: Bears hibernate under deck in the Poconos
WEBCAM
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News