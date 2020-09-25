Phandemic Krew becomes first Phillies fan group to get own bobblehead

You may have seen this particular group on the news or heard them while watching a Phillies game on TV.
The Phandemic Krew has been watching every Philadelphia Phillies game from outside the locked gates of Citizens Bank Park since the shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season began.
The group was named after the pandemic and the son of right fielder Bryce Harper.
Now, they are being celebrated.
The limited-edition bobbleheads will be available through a pre-sale beginning on Friday, September 25, at the New Era Phillies Team Store at Citizens Bank Park, and will be available for $60 each, with net proceeds benefitting Phillies Charities, Inc. The bobblehead will also be available for purchase at FOCO.com.
The Phillies said the bobbleheads feature the founders of the Phandemic Krew, Oscar Alvarado and Brett MacMinn in their signature stance: perched on a ladder and with an air horn, cheering on the Phillies outside the ballpark gates.
The Phandemic Krew bobblehead is limited to two per customer.
The link is live!!! The time is here!!! Go order your Phandemic Bobble head and help support @Phillies charities!!! https://t.co/2erUuyen9i pic.twitter.com/3lcpGLH4NI— The Phandemic Krew (@PhandemicThe) September 25, 2020
It was commissioned and paid for by Francie and Michael Fields, daughter and son-in-law of Phillies Managing Partner John Middleton.
"The Phandemic Krew proudly showed up at Citizens Bank Park for every game, whether the team was home or away, to represent all Phillies fans who couldn't be in the stands this season," said Michael Fields. "Francie and I wanted to pay tribute to their loyalty and enthusiasm, as well as their generosity in raising money for Phillies Charities. This is the first time that a fan group has had a bobblehead created for them, and we can't think of anyone better than the Phandemic Krew to bestow this honor upon."
MacMinn said he and Alvarado are truly honored to be recognized.
And their plans for next season?
"As long as the Phillies are playing, we'll be out here at Citizens Bank Park - and next year we'll keep the 'Krew' going inside the ballpark," MacMinn said.