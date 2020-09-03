AG Josh Shapiro gives stern warning to local pharmacy accused of price gouging

JENKINTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania pharmacy accused of price gouging has been told to turn over business documents or go to court.Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Jenkintown Pharmacy has failed to comply with subpoenas."Businesses cannot price gouge Pennsylvanians, full stop. Any seller, big or small, who is given the opportunity to comply with consumer law, and anyone who doesn't, could have to face me in court," said Attorney General Shapiro. "When millions are out of work and millions more are struggling to pay for basic necessities, price gouging consumers-and then trying to hide your actions when asked to stop-is unethical and illegal."The pharmacy is allegedly selling excessively priced PPE, such as masks and disinfectants.A price increase of more than 20% during a declared state of emergency is considered price gouging.