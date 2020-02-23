Politics

New Jersey governor to undergo surgery for tumor on kidney

TRENTON (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says he will soon undergo surgery for a tumor on his left kidney.

The governor made the announcement on Saturday night.



"Friends - I've got a tumor on my left kidney. The prognosis is very good and I'm profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early," Murphy said in a tweet.



"Over 50,000 New Jerseyans will hear the words "you have cancer" this year, so I'm far from alone here. It's a situation that far too many families find themselves in. That's why we're fighting for them each and every day," Murphy added.





The governor will "undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March" to have the tumor removed.

Murphy told NJ Advance Media that doctors are confident of being able to eradicate it. He said he doesn't anticipate needing chemotherapy or radiation.

"I know Phil and he's a fighter. We're grateful to his amazing team of doctors who detected this tumor early. Let's keep fighting to make high-quality health care accessible and affordable for all!" said First Lady Tammy Murphy.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as acting governor while Murphy undergoes surgery.
