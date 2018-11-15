PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating separate incidents at two Wawa stores across the city Wednesday night.
Officers are looking for the man who held up a Wawa in the Rhawnhurst section.
It happened around 8 p.m. at Solly and Castor avenues.
There's no word yet if anything was taken and no injuries were reported.
A short time later, a man was shot in the cheek outside a Wawa in the city's Wissinoming section.
It happened on the 4300 block of Comly Street.
The 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
There have been no arrests.
