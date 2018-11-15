Philadelphia police investigate shooting, robbery at 2 Wawas

Police investigate robbery, shooting at 2 Wawas. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 15, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating separate incidents at two Wawa stores across the city Wednesday night.

Officers are looking for the man who held up a Wawa in the Rhawnhurst section.

It happened around 8 p.m. at Solly and Castor avenues.

There's no word yet if anything was taken and no injuries were reported.

A short time later, a man was shot in the cheek outside a Wawa in the city's Wissinoming section.

It happened on the 4300 block of Comly Street.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There have been no arrests.
