Philadelphia police are investigating separate incidents at two Wawa stores across the city Wednesday night.Officers are looking for the man who held up a Wawa in the Rhawnhurst section.It happened around 8 p.m. at Solly and Castor avenues.There's no word yet if anything was taken and no injuries were reported.A short time later, a man was shot in the cheek outside a Wawa in the city's Wissinoming section.It happened on the 4300 block of Comly Street.The 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.There have been no arrests.------