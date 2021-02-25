Philadelphia 76ers select winners of the Buy Black Program

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers announced Thursday that the team has selected two local Black-owned businesses as winners of the team's Buy Black Program.
Spergo, a unisex fashion line, one of the awardees, is owned by 15-year-old entrepreneur Trey Brown of South Philadelphia. Out of nearly 700 applications, Brown was selected as one of two winners to be in partnership with the Sixers.
Girl Contracting, Inc., a female-managed construction and real estate development company with 13 years of leadership experience in the industry, was also selected.
"I came up with Spergo combining sports and heroes. I'm not talking about superheroes or anything like that. I'm talking about heroes I look up to," Brown said.
The team said while their big announcement comes during Black History Month, their commitment to inclusiveness started well before now.
"We made a commitment to racial equity over the summer. Obviously, there's a heightened focus on race and the role racism has played in our community and our country," said 76ers Chief Diversity and Impact Officer David Gould.
For a year, both Spergo and Girl Contracting Inc. will receive expert advice, advertising including TV signage and access to millions of fans across the 76ers' digital and social platforms.
The team said it was important to highlight partners who share the team's core values including paving the way for others.
"I want to be a role model for all the youth in Philadelphia. Like look guys you can have a business, you can be successful," Trey Brown said.
The 76ers executives said the Buy Black Program is a win-win relationship. In addition to the program, the team is providing the other hundreds of applicants resources to apply for PPP, Payment Protection Program.
Next week, leaders hope to have another big announcement for Black-owned businesses receiving grants.
