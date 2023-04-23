Philadelphia 76ers fans celebrate sweep against Brooklyn Nets, expect to take on Boston Celtics next

The Philadelphia 76ers made quick work of the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Now, the Sixers advance to the second round after sweeping the Nets in Game 4, with a 96-88 win.

Sixers fans are ecstatic over the big victory.

"You got to love a sweep, it was unbelievable. We're so excited," said the Horan family while celebrating at Chickie's and Pete's.

"I love it, I can't wait for the next series to start," added Kevin O'Donnell from South Philadelphia.

As far as the second round goes, most fans this we'll be up against the Celtics.

"We didn't need Embiid today, we beat the Nets anyway," said Bill Tonkinson from South Philadelphia. "We're going to play the Celtics, and we'll beat the Celtics too!"

"I think we're going to win in seven games," said Michael Acchiona from South Philadelphia.

Fans acknowledge that if the Sixers do play the Celtics, they're going to be tough to beat.

However, fans are confident they can win.

"Sixers in five (games)," said O'Donnell. "They're going to win this year."

It's still undetermined who the Sixers will face in the second round. But the fans all seem to believe they'll face Boston.