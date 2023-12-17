Community holds open discussion on proposed 76ers arena in Center City

Community members on Sunday acknowledged they are 76ers fans, but they want the group to investigate other locations.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The proposed 76ers arena in Philadelphia was once again the focus of a community discussion held on Sunday.

Residents gathered at the Mother Bethel Church to hear more about how the arena may impact their community.

The multi-million dollar plan has been a point of contention for months.

More than 150 people gathered for an open discussion regarding the proposed 76ers arena in Center City, bordering Chinatown.

"Members of the community were meant to be seen and heard, and I think it was very effective. We talked about the impact on taxes, infrastructure, traffic, and how it could impact roads. Those were some of the biggest ones," said Carla Jones Brown.

Despite the lengthy discussion, many still have questions and are demanding answers.

Councilmember Mark Squilla was also in attendance at the event.

"Having these meetings is important. People's voices have to be heard," said Squilla.

The development team for the proposed arena says the $1.5 billion project will bring more than $1 billion in new tax revenues for the city and 12,000 construction jobs.

The group says they've already made some changes to the project based on community input, which includes adding 80 units of affordable housing.

The plan aims to revitalize Market East, specifically the Fashion District.

Community members on Sunday acknowledged they are 76ers fans, but they want the group to investigate other locations.

"I think it's a question of where they're gonna go. Where it shouldn't be Chinatown, in my humble opinion. We need to find somewhere for them don't want to disrupt a vital community," explained Michael Clemmons of Queen Village.

An impact study is currently in the works, and that's what a lot of people are waiting for, to see those results and data.

It's expected to be done early in the new year.

